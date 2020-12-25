Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA: TKA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.30 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.30 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.70 ($6.71) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €8.25 ($9.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €2.80 ($3.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €7.25 ($8.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.30 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.10 ($6.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €4.50 ($5.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.30 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TKA stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting €8.21 ($9.66). The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,647 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.87. thyssenkrupp AG has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

