Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TC PipeLines (TCP)

TC PipeLines (NYSE: TCP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2020 – TC PipeLines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – TC PipeLines had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/11/2020 – TC PipeLines was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/8/2020 – TC PipeLines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2020 – TC PipeLines had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of TC PipeLines stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. TC PipeLines, LP has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 35.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

