Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $312.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

