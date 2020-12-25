ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 11% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.46 million and $65,285.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,592.10 or 0.99752254 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00031963 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00420366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00557369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

