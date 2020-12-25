Regal Investment Fund (RF1.AX) (ASX:RF1) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Regal Investment Fund (RF1.AX) (ASX:RF1) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Regal Investment Fund (RF1.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.05.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Investment Fund (RF1.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Investment Fund (RF1.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.