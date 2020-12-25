Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBNC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $300.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 274,087 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 189,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

