ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). ReneSola reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

SOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of SOL opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.