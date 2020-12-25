ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Down 19.2%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) fell 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.70. 7,765,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 690% from the average session volume of 983,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOL. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $369.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

