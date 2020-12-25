Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGI. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

