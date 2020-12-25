Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTOKY. UBS Group began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.90.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

