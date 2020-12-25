Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,647 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,285,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,656,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,320,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPTX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

