Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 4,319 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $181,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Replimune Group stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at about $22,719,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

