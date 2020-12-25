Research Analysts Set Expectations for County Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $40,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,720 over the last ninety days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

