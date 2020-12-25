Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR):

12/15/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

12/4/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

12/4/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

11/20/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

11/18/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

11/18/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

11/13/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

11/4/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

11/4/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

SPR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,443 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 778,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,648,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

