ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.78

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.00. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 558 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 511.99% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $26,624.00.

About ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

