Reviewing ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABCO Energy and Concrete Pumping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.21 -$1.38 million N/A N/A Concrete Pumping $282.96 million 0.74 -$32.49 million N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concrete Pumping.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy -98.27% N/A -218.01% Concrete Pumping -18.81% -1.04% -0.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ABCO Energy and Concrete Pumping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Concrete Pumping 0 2 3 0 2.60

Concrete Pumping has a consensus price target of $4.95, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats ABCO Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

