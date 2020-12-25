Reviewing DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) & CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DSP Group alerts:

This table compares DSP Group and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.93% 2.30% 1.70% CMC Materials 12.79% 21.30% 9.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSP Group and CMC Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $117.61 million 3.20 -$1.19 million $0.29 55.00 CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.75 $142.83 million $7.47 19.25

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DSP Group and CMC Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 CMC Materials 4 3 3 0 1.90

DSP Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.23%. CMC Materials has a consensus target price of $147.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Summary

CMC Materials beats DSP Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile hearables and headsets, and other devices that incorporate the company's noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment provides chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) are used for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engages in pipeline and industrial materials business; provides routine and emergency maintenance services; polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission; and valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services. It also engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.