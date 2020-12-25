REVV (REVV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $257,418.00

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $257,418.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00135040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00684772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00164447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00360109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00100374 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,969,951 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

