Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Rezolute from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Rezolute alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

Rezolute Company Profile (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.