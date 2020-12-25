RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RISE Education Cayman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $346.72 million, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.47% of RISE Education Cayman worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

