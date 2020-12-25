Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Up 5.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.46. 4,055,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,713,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 988.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

