Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Sell Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.00. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a negative net margin of 293.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

