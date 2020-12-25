Roth Capital Boosts Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target to $37.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

