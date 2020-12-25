RPC (NYSE:RES) PT Raised to $3.25 at Piper Sandler

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of RES opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.10. RPC has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RPC by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

