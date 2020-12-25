Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, December 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RYAAY stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

