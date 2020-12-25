S.Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.29 Million (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One S.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded down 2% against the US dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $36,834.91 and $3.29 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00136733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00670527 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00166665 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00355266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00097841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00061512 BTC.

S.Finance Token Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance.

S.Finance Token Trading

S.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

