Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 8th

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of SACH opened at $4.21 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Sachem Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

