SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $16.59 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $462,716.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.59 or 0.00068921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00132986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00668200 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00161947 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00362635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00098549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00061312 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.