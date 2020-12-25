Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.31

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $546,562.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,655,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,691,524.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safehold by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Safehold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

