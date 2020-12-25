salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $562,413,000 after acquiring an additional 428,180 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 48.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $225.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.24. The company has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $1,232,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,792,059.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,791 shares of company stock valued at $84,578,975 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

