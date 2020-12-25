SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.48 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. SALT has a market cap of $19.48 million and $94,604.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00328974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

