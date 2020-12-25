SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.29 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. SALT has a total market cap of $22.29 million and approximately $93,138.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00321290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

