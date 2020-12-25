Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 200” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 165.06 ($2.16) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm has a market cap of £8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

