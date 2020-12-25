Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $196.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.18.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,818,000 after acquiring an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.03. 220,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,881. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

