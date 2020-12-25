Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE SIS traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$14.76. 68,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,431. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The company has a market cap of C$751.96 million and a PE ratio of 26.59.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

