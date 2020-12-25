Scanetchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Scanetchain has a total market capitalization of $55,496.19 and $8.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Scanetchain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00324390 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Scanetchain Profile

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2018. Scanetchain's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 tokens. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news. The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scanetchain Token Trading

Scanetchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanetchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scanetchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

