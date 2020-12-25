Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Citigroup by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.