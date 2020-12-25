Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 35,226 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TransUnion worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,488,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 584,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 459,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,185.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 413,481 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,919 shares of company stock worth $8,512,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

