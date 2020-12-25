Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at $863,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,077. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

