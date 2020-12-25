Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 154,716 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154,716 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

BABA opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

