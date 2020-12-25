Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $16.01 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Ameren as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 57.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

