Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $63.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15.

