Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Seacor worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Seacor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seacor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacor stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $845.64 million, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.01. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,311.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,515,325.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,591 in the last 90 days. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

