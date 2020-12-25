Sean F. Moran Sells 87,500 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CRBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

