SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) Shares Gap Up to $41.50

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $43.50. SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 20,128 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.07. The stock has a market cap of £11.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77.

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) Company Profile (LON:SECG)

SEC Newgate S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services in Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, Spain, Poland, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco. It provides a range of communications, public affairs, and integrated services specializing in corporate and financial communications, consumer PR, investor relations, financial communications, B2B PR, public affairs, digital services, research, analytics, and media planning and buying.

