Sei Investments Co. Acquires 25,877 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $405,814.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,518.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,135.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,926 shares of company stock worth $1,924,424 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

