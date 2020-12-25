Sei Investments Co. Acquires 80,398 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 166,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 309,218 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 792,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 350,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

NYSE:CMC opened at $20.02 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

