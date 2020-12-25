Sei Investments Co. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

NYSE:IAA opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

