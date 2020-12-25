Sei Investments Co. Has $4.01 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,824 shares of company stock worth $2,155,900 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI opened at $139.71 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.