Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 103.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,045 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

